HHW Gaming: J. Cole Graces Cover of ‘NBA 2K23 Dreamer Edition’ ,

J. Cole’s hoop dreams are going virtual. Thursday (Sep.1), 2K announced the Hip-Hop superstar is gracing the cover of the NBA 2K23 Dreamer Edition of the game.

The Dreamville general has his own basketball sneakers with PUMA, played professional basketball in Africa and Canada, and now can add gracing the cover of an NBA 2K video game to his growing list of accomplishments.

Along with the cover reveal, 2K announced that J.Cole would be among the many cameos that NBA 2K23 players can expect in the new MyCAREER experience for next-gen consoles. Per 2K, this year’s MyCAREER experience will feature “the largest and most involved storyline in franchise history.”

First introduced in NBA 2K22, players will not only push to become an NBA superstar in MyCAREER but also work to either have a successful career in music, fashion, or business off the court.

“NBA 2K has long been a place to discover new musical talent through their game and continues to be a gold standard for showcasing all things basketball culture,” said J. Cole. “It’s been an amazing journey to not only appear on a cover of this year’s game but to be part of the MyCAREER storyline, soundtrack and bring the DREAMER brand into NBA 2K. There’s also more to come, so watch out for all things Dreamville and DREAMER brand drops during Seasons and for Bas and Elite in this year’s MyCAREER story.”

Dreamville Artist Bas & Producer Elite Will Also Make Cameos In NBA 2K23’s MyCAREER Storyline

Hip-Hop Wired also spoke with Bas and Elite ahead of the announcement, and they revealed that Cole is not just gracing the cover of the game and making a cameo in the MyCAREER storyline. You can also use the rapper’s move set in the game.