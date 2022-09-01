HHW Gaming: J. Cole Graces Cover of ‘NBA 2K23 Dreamer Edition’ ,

J. Cole’s hoop dreams are going virtual. Thursday (Sep.1), 2K announced the Hip-Hop superstar is gracing the cover of the NBA 2K23 Dreamer Edition of the game.
The Dreamville general has his own basketball sneakers with PUMA, played professional basketball in Africa and Canada, and now can add gracing the cover of an NBA 2K video game to his growing list of accomplishments.
Along with the cover reveal, 2K announced that J.Cole would be among the many cameos that NBA 2K23 players can expect in the new MyCAREER experience for next-gen consoles. Per 2K, this year’s MyCAREER experience will feature “the largest and most involved storyline in franchise history.”
First introduced in NBA 2K22, players will not only push to become an NBA superstar in MyCAREER but also work to either have a successful career in music, fashion, or business off the court.
“NBA 2K has long been a place to discover new musical talent through their game and continues to be a gold standard for showcasing all things basketball culture,” said J. Cole. “It’s been an amazing journey to not only appear on a cover of this year’s game but to be part of the MyCAREER storyline, soundtrack and bring the DREAMER brand into NBA 2K. There’s also more to come, so watch out for all things Dreamville and DREAMER brand drops during Seasons and for Bas and Elite in this year’s MyCAREER story.”
Dreamville Artist Bas & Producer Elite Will Also Make Cameos In NBA 2K23’s MyCAREER Storyline
Hip-Hop Wired also spoke with Bas and Elite ahead of the announcement, and they revealed that Cole is not just gracing the cover of the game and making a cameo in the MyCAREER storyline. You can also use the rapper’s move set in the game.
“Me and Elite and Cole, all got dressed up in a motion cap suit, and Cole even has animations in the game as far as his jump shot, his, I think dribble animations. He’s got some celebrations, so we’ll be spending our VC buying some pole animations and some dreamers and all that good stuff. So it is definitely surreal,” Bas revealed.
“Yeah. I mean, it’s crazy. It’s a dream that you never actually dreamed [of] because never thought it would really be possible. It’s like, yeah, of course, being in NBA 2K is a dream, but I never sat down and was like, how would we really be in NBA 2K? But here we are. So it’s pretty amazing, man. I mean, me and Bas play all the time. I’m probably going to play soon as we get off this,” Elite added.
J.Cole Will Also Executive Produce NBA 2K23’s Soundtrack
2K also revealed Young Simba will be executive producing NBA 2K23’s soundtrack “and will be putting his own touch on the track list leading into his upcoming album release.” In addition, one of NBA 2K23’s seasons will be curated by Dreamville and Interscope Records.
This year’s selection of tunes includes plenty of Hip-Hop heavyweights. Here are the songs that will be available at launch.
- “TITANIC (feat. Rich Brian)” by Jackson Wang
- “Rucón” by Alemán, “
- West Like (feat. Kalan.FrFr)” by Destiny Rogers,
- “The Matrix” by Ski Mask the Slump God,
- “Surround Sound (feat. 21 Savage & Baby Tate)” by JID,
- “Wants and Needs (feat. Lil Baby)” by Drake,
- “Nail Tech” by Jack Harlow,
- “Megan’s Piano” by Megan Thee Stallion,
- “No Trends” by Mike Dimes,
- “Que Oso” by Snow Tha Product,
- “Rapstar” by Polo G,
- “love nwantiti (ah ah ah)” [feat. Joeboy & Kuami Eugene] [Remix]” by CKay
2K players can expect three new songs to be added to the playlists every Friday throughout the seasons. ‘
The NBA 2K23 Dreamer Edition will be available for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S and can be purchased exclusively at GameStop in the U.S. and Canada.
You can peep the trailer to NBA 2K23’s MyCAREER featuring J.Cole, Bas, Elite, and more below.
—
Photo: Visual Concepts / NBA 2K23 Dreamer Edition