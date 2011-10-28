Jay-Z Talks ‘Watch The Throne’, Hip-Hop Culture With Steve Stoute [Video]

Jay-Z Interview With Steve Stoute

As part of his new Huffington Post Black Voices series “The Tanning Effect,” Hip-Hop businessman and author Steve Stoute sat down with Jay-Z for an exclusive interview.



“Hip Hop is a global thing almost the way jazz was,” Jay-Z said during the interview.



“Hip hop has a voice and spoke directly to people and to their heart and how they were feeling.”

Watch a Part I of Jay-Z and Steve Stoute’s interview below.

Watch More New Videos Here