Jay-Z Talks ‘Watch The Throne’, Hip-Hop Culture With Steve Stoute [Video]

Jay-Z Interview With Steve Stoute

As part of his new Huffington Post Black Voices series “The Tanning Effect,” Hip-Hop businessman and author Steve Stoute sat down with Jay-Z for an exclusive interview.

“Hip Hop is a global thing almost the way jazz was,” Jay-Z said during the interview.

“Hip hop has a voice and spoke directly to people and to their heart and how they were feeling.”

Jay-Z interview , steve stoute

