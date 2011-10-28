Gucci Mane Denied Sentence Reduction, Now Faces Civil Suit

Gucci Mane Denied Sentence Reduction

Gucci Mane was denied a request for a sentence reduction today (October 28) by a DeKalb County judge and also learned that he has been hit with a civil suit by the woman whom he allegedly pushed from his moving vehicle in January.

Gooch sought to have his six-month sentence chopped in half when he went before a judge earlier today.

Mane’s attorney even tried spice up the deal by offering to have him perform at The DeKalb County Shelter For Battered Woman.

Judge Eleanor Ross was not trying to hear it, saying. “I don’t think it would be appropriate to let him out just because he’s a rapper.”

Shortly after his denial, Gucci learned that he will have to face a civil suit from the woman whom he tossed from his car.

“He thinks the rules don’t apply to him,”

said her attorney, B.J. Bernstein.