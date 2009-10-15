Wiz Khalifa Announces New Album

Wiz Khalifa’s been keeping a solid buzz in the independent music circuit. Originally signed to Warner Bros. Records, he left the label in July releasing his Flight School and How Fly mixtape featuring Curren$y soon after. Now the Pittsburgh native is preparing to make his national debut with the push of independent labels Rostrum Records and Frank Radio along with iHipHop distribution.

Titled Deal Or No Deal, the album is said to feature production from E. Dan, Josh Everette, Ryan M. Tedder, Johnny Juliano and Sledgren. Khalifa also brought along his good friend and ex-Young Money affiliate Curren$y as well as Kev Da Hustla, Lavish, and Josh Everette.

Deal or No Deal will be available in stores and online, November 24. The lead single from the album, “This Plane” is available online now.

In the meantime Wiz is gearing up for the “Future Is Frank” showcase during CMJ week, October 20 in Brooklyn, New York.