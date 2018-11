Jim Jones – “Millionaires Wife” x “Riding On Empty”

Jim Jones was at the center of a botched robbery attempt earlier this week but it looks like the Dipset Capo is alright.

Jones released two new songs off his upcoming Vampire Life project, dropping on Monday.

Peep the tracks below.

Jim Jones Ft. Sen City – “Millionaire Wife”

Jim Jones Ft. Mel Matrix & Sen City – Riding On Empty

