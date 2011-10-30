Watch The Throne Tour Opens In Atlanta [Photos]

Jay-Z and Kanye West as they kicked off the Watch the Throne tour to a packed house at Philips Arena in Atlanta on Friday night (Oct. 28).

The Hip-Hop duo opened what could of possibly been the most anticipated hip-hop tour of the year with a a memorable performance for all music fans.

Opening the set on two cube-shaped mini stages to the operatic sounds of “H•A•M.,” Kanye and Jay went on to perform tracks of their collective album “Watch The Throne” as well as the classics that have made them the legendary artists they are today.

Without giving away too much information on the show for those who are waiting on The Throne to get to their city, we have some pictures to give you a sneak preview of what you can expect.

Peep the page #’s below to see pictures from the concert and let us know how excited you are for your city to watch the throne.

