Kanye West Beefing With adidas on IG, Claims They Offered Him A Billion For Yeezy

Okay sneakerheads it looks like many of y’all dreams might come true as Ye seems to be on his way out of his adidas contract and quite possibly back to Nike if he’s as petty as he’s proven to be over the past few months.

For the past few days, Kanye West has been throwing jabs and uppercuts at adidas, namely Senior Vice President, Daniel Cherry. Apparently upset that the three-stripped brand hired Cherry to run Yeezy without his knowledge or approval, West has been going IN on Cherry and adidas to the point that people are wondering when they’ll officially announce their relationship is a wrap.

West even went so far as to throw up a picture of himself and Cherry on IG with the Captain America: Civil War movie poster as the background, Yeezy took a shot at Cherry by writing “Daniel Cherry Pop I knew by the Jean jacket you was wearing when we first met that we could never truly be friends.”

Who knew Kanye was against jean jackets like that?

It didn’t stop there. According to Hypebeast, Ye alleges that adidas offered him a cool $1 billion for the rights to Yeezy though it doesn’t look like he’ll be agreeing to anything anytime soon.

“The fact [adidas] felt they could color my shoes and name them without my approval is really wild,” Ye shared in an Instagram post. Adding, “I really care about building something that changes the world and something I can leave to my kids. They tried to buy me out for 1 billion dollars [USD]. My royalties next year are 500 million dollars [USD] alone.”

Kanye even claimed that adidas was bubbling fake Yeezy sneakers out in China and has given adidas till today (September 6) to square things with him or he’s apparently walking out of the door.

Adidas selling fake Yeezy’s overseas, allegedly?! What is the sneaker game coming to?

While Kanye West leaving adidas would basically cripple their future earnings [Editor’s Note: Nah—ab] it also means the possibility of a reunion with Nike and the retro-ing of the classic Air Yeezy’s that everyone’s been begging for. At the same time, would Nike want to go back into business with such an outspoken and seemingly unstable Kanye West? He’s out here harassing his ex-wife and knocking out autograph seekers, allegedly. Does Nike want to answer those kinda questions about him? Sneakerheads certainly hope so!

What do y’all think of Kanye West departing from adidas? Let us know in the comments section below.