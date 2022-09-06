Sotheby’s Taps Skepta To Curate Contemporary Art Auction

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

After years of making a name for himself on the UK Hip-Hop scene, Skepta is expanding his repertoire and adding “visual artist” to his portfolio.

Highsnobiety is reporting that the man who was once rumored to be dating Adele (wasn’t true), will be taking his talents to the halls of Sotheby’s as he will be co-curating a Contemporary Curated auction that will be taking place in September at Sotheby’s London. Taking to IG to talk about his latest project, the rapper/Nike collaborator expressed his love for art and how having African art in his home “shaped me” and how it’s influenced his appreciation for art in general.

“For me it’s about that beautiful thing of being able to look at a picture and feeling an emotion. If I look at an art piece and feel something, I fall in love with it.”

Should be cool to see how this auction plays out with people knowing Skepta helped pick and choose what is on the auction block.

Will you be checking out the Skepta co-curated Contemporary Curated auction later this week? Let us know in the comments section below.