HHW Gaming: PlayStation Is Helping The Push For Diversity In Gaming With Its Latest Efforts

PlayStation is putting its money where its mouth is to ensure video game development gets some melanin injected into it.

On Tuesday (Sep.6), PlayStation announced via its blog about recent efforts the company has made to improve diversity in the gaming world. In 2020 with the $100 million Global Social Justice Fund to “support social justice and anti-racist initiatives around the world.”

Keeping the momentum going, Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) has committed more than $11 million in total to “advance race equity within the gaming industry and beyond.” PlayStation also announced new partners would join SIE’s global Social Justice Fund.

Per PlayStation:

“Through SIE’s Social Justice Initiative and our PlayStation Career Pathways, we’re supporting organizations and efforts focused on strengthening educational and career opportunities for historically disadvantaged communities. Our objective is to drive a new era of creativity, development, and growth in the gaming industry that allows for more diversity and representation.”

The PlayStation Careers Pathways Program supports students from our partner universities seeking to specialize in the following areas:

Non-technical Business areas – Marketing, Finance, Human Resources, Legal, Communications, Business Operations, Sales, and many more

– Marketing, Finance, Human Resources, Legal, Communications, Business Operations, Sales, and many more Technical Engineering areas – Software Engineering, Platform Experience, Future Technology Group, QA, IT & Security, and many more

– Software Engineering, Platform Experience, Future Technology Group, QA, IT & Security, and many more Creative Game Design areas – Art & Animation, Programming, Development, Audio & Music, Scriptwriting & Storytelling, and many more

PlayStation also announced PlayStation Career Pathways would support USC Games, ranked the number-one game design program in North America per the Princeton Review.

SIE will contribute $3 million to the USC Games Gerald A. Lawson Fund. The fund supports Black and Indigenous students who wish to pursue undergraduate or graduate degrees in game design or computer science in USC’s prestigious program.

USC Games joins groups like Black Girls Code, the Jackie Robinson Foundation, and more. Head here to learn more about SIE’s Social Justice Initiative and PlayStation Career Pathways.

—

Photo: valentinrussanov / Getty