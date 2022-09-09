Westside Gunn Shows Up To Show Out At ‘AEW Dynamite’

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

The latest edition of All Elite Wrestling’s Dynamite program had a little bit extra heat, as Westside Gunn showed up to wow the crowd.

The Griselda Records artist & co-founder made a surprise appearance on Wednesday night (September 7th) as AEW held their Dynamite event in Gunn’s hometown of Buffalo, New York. The sold-out crowd at the KeyBank Center witnessed the wrestling organization’s first-ever event in the city, and Gunn walked out onto the runway performing his verse from “Dr. Birds” off of Griselda’s 2019 debut album, WWCD. As he finished, he introduced Daniel Garcia (also a Buffalo native) and walked him to the ring.

Garcia was competing against Wheeler Yuta for the Ring of Honor Championship belt for the second time, and the boost from the “Fly God” rapper seemed to do the trick as the “Dragon Slayer” handily won the title in the final match of the evening. Westside Gunn is a serious wrestling fan and a huge supporter of All Elite Wrestling to the point of being present at ringside for a number of their events. He showed his support strongly, stating on Twitter the day before that he had bought out the front row and half of the second row for himself and family members.

The rapper wasn’t done enjoying himself, as he appeared in an AEW promo video featuring himself and Danhausen, which the organization shared on Instagram with the simple caption: “Westside Gunnhausen”.

The video shows Gunn giving Danhausen his signature chain at the end.

Gunn’s appearance isn’t the only time AEW has embraced Hip-Hop. Snoop Dogg appeared on the “New Year’s Smash: Night 1” episode of Dynamite back in 2021. In July, Dynamite’s event in Atlanta saw Jermaine Dupri accompany TBS Champion Jade Cargill to the ring. That same event also was the scene where Kevin Gates knocked out the cruiserweight Tony Nese. Earlier this week, Action Bronson stepped into the AEW ring during their pay-per-view event held in Chicago on Sunday (September 4th) to aid the wrestler Hook, whose intro music is Bronson’s “The Chairman’s Intent” from his Blue Chips 7000 album.