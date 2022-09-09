Benny The Butcher & BSF ft. Conway The Machine & Cory Gunz “Pandemic Flow,” YG “Alone” & More | Daily Visuals 9.9.22

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Buffalo stand up! After watching the Buffalo Bills open up the 2022 NFL season by dismantaling the Super Bowl champs, LA Rams, Benny The Butcher blesses the Bills Mafia with some gangsta music to groove to.

Coming through with his Black Soprano Family behind him, Benny enlists the talents of Conway The Machine and Cory Gunz for his clip to “Pandemic Flow” where the men blow smoke, drops bars, and toast to the success they’ve accumulated thus far in their careers.

From East to West, YG looks like a man on an island and in his clip to “Alone” kicks it in the studio by his lonesome with nothing more than some masked security guards standing behind him as he lays down his vocals in the booth. Interesting concept that’s for sure.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from EST Gee featuring Future, Plies, and more.

BENNY THE BUTCHER & BSF FT. CONWAY THE MACHINE & CORY GUNZ – “PANDEMIC FLOW”

YG – “ALONE”

EST GEE FT. FUTURE – “SHOOT IT MYSELF”

PLIES – “BESIDE YOURSELF”

BANKROLL FREDDIE FT. MONEY MAN – “BOWS”

STUPID YOUNG – “ME & MINES”

KNUCKS & KWENGFACE – “LUCIOUS”

SADA BABY – “RICH WHOOPS”

HOODCELEBRITYY – “HYPE ME UP”