Drake Names His Top 5 Favorite Hip-Hop Albums

In his recent cover story with The Source magazine, Drake spoke with former Editor-in-Chief Kim Osorio about his favorite and most influential Hip-hop albums.
Giving his top 5, you see the versatile selections from Drake as he names them and explains why.
KO: Let’s jump to hip-hop. I’m just gonna shoot this next questions out there. What are your top five albums of all time?
DRAKE: Top 5 hip hop albums for me, because I’m young, for me.
KO: Doesn’t matter that you’re young. Top 5?
DRAKE: Black Album.
KO: Nice.
DRAKE: Clipse, Lord Willing.
KO: Okay. I could see that.
DRAKE: Uh, this is not an album, but The Little Brother/[Mick] Boogie mixtape, that was like pivotal in my life. And then I would have to say, uh, I say Life After Death. And then I will say a toss up between The Love Below and Aquemini.
KO: Really?
DRAKE: Yeah.
KO: Is that five?
DRAKE: That’s five.