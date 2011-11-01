CLOSE
HomeNews

Drake Names His Top 5 Favorite Hip-Hop Albums

Leave a comment

In his recent cover story with The Source magazine, Drake spoke with former Editor-in-Chief Kim Osorio about his favorite and most influential Hip-hop albums.

Giving his top 5, you see the versatile selections from Drake as he names them and explains why.

KO: Let’s jump to hip-hop. I’m just gonna shoot this next questions out there. What are your top five albums of all time?

DRAKE: Top 5 hip hop albums for me, because I’m young, for me.

KO: Doesn’t matter that you’re young. Top 5?

DRAKE: Black Album.

KO: Nice.

DRAKE: Clipse, Lord Willing.

KO: Okay. I could see that.

DRAKE: Uh, this is not an album, but The Little Brother/[Mick] Boogie mixtape, that was like pivotal in my life. And then I would have to say, uh, I say Life After Death. And then I will say a toss up between The Love Below and Aquemini.

KO: Really?

DRAKE: Yeah.

KO: Is that five?

DRAKE: That’s five.

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Nicki Minaj
Nicki Minaj ft. Lil Wayne “Good Form,” K. Roosevelt “Feelings Don’t Change” & More | Daily Visuals 11.29.18
11.29.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close