Drake Says Kendrick Lamar Is On “Take Care”

Kendrick Lamar On Drake’s Take Care

Drake is speaking out on a reported tracklisting for his Take Care album that he says is inaccurate.

As previously reported, a rumored tracklisting listed Rihanna, The Weeknd, Lil Wayne and Nicki Minaj as features on the project dropping November 15.

According to Drizzy himself however, a few things are missing; including a feature with Kendrick Lamar.

The rapper revealed the news to Power 106 FM stating that it was “a little off” because his Kendrick Lamar feature was missing.

He also took to the airwaves to confirm he’d be performing at the station’s annual Power 106 Christmas Concert.

As previously reported, Kendrick and Drake are set to tour together as part of his Club Paradise tour.

A$AP Rocky will also hit the road with the pair.

Check out Drake’s “unfinished” Take Care tracklisting below.

1. ‘Over My Dead Body’

2. ‘Shot For Me’

3. ‘Headlines’

4. ‘Crew Love’ featuring The Weeknd

5. ‘Take Care’ featuring Rihanna

6. ‘Marvin’s Room’

7. ‘Under Ground Kings’

8. ‘We’ll Be fine’

9. ‘Make Me Proud’ featuring Nicki Minaj

10. ‘Lord Knows’ featuring Rick Ross

11. ‘Cameras’

12. ‘Doing It Wrong’

13. ‘The Real Her’ featuring Andre 3000 & Lil Wayne

14. ‘Look What You’ve Done’

15. ‘HYFR’ featuring Lil Wayne

16. ‘Practice’

17. ‘The Ride’

BONUS

18. ‘Hate Sleeping Alone’

19. ‘Untitled’ featuring Lil Wayne