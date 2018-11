Fabolous’ 3 Kings Coat Drive

Fabolous did some good in the hood this week with help from his A Fabolous Way Foundation and Trey Songz.

The Brooklyn emcee visited Dr. Jays for his first ever ‘3 Kings Coat Drive’ and collected outerwear for the needy.

His good friend Trigga stopped by to pose for pictures and brought out a throng of fans for the worthy cause.

Check out Loso and Trey Songz at the 3 Kings Coat Drive below.

