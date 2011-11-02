Kreayshawn’s Ghostwriter Says He Hasn’t Received Royalties For Penning ‘Gucci Gucci’

Kreayshawn’s Ghostwriter Has Not Received Royalties

The man who co-wrote Oakland emcee Kreayshawn’s hit “Gucci Gucci” is claiming that the rapper, who signed a $1 million deal with Sony Records, hasn’t paid him a dime in royalties.

Anthony “Speak” Negrete, 25, says he also helped pen several other of the White Girl Mob member’s songs, including “Rich Whores.”

Additionally, Speak claims he taught the rapper simple musician knowledge, like how to count bars and how to “conceptualize and structure lines and put a filter on all the craziness.”

For his efforts in Kreayshawn’s overnight success, he says he’s received nada.

<

strong>“That’s the weird thing,” he told L.A Weekly, “seeing someone become rich overnight and getting to do all the cool things that come with being a successful artist, knowing you had a part in that, but eating Spam for dinner.”

Speak has also worked with artists such as the rock band No Doubt and Plies.

He is dropping his own project, Inside Out Boy, November 14, with production from Odd Future’s, Super 3.