Price Still Up: Starz Network Orders Pilot For Fat Joe Talk Series

Fat Joe’s stock continues to rise in the media game. Starz has green lighted a talk show series featuring the veteran MC.

As per Variety magazine the “Lean Back’ rapper will soon get a solo shot at truly becoming Joeprah. Billed as a “genre-busting series that blends interviews with celebrities and high-profile guests with an elevated documentary style format,” the untitled show will have an all star case behind it including Sean “Diddy” Combs and LeBron James. Each mogul will executive produce the project via RevoltTV and SpringHill Entertainment.

“We’re about to create the biggest and most culturally-relevant series on television,” Fat Joe said in a formal statement. “With Puff, LeBron, the incredible team at Starz and myself teaming up, you have a dream team that is guaranteed to produce TV gold. Hosting a show has always been a dream of mine and I’m thankful for everyone who helped make it a reality. I promise you that we’re going to push the envelope, deliver compelling interviews and provide pure entertainment. Do remember — you don’t know who I know!”

Diddy also shared his enthusiasm via a press release. “I’m excited to partner with Starz and bring these cultural giants together to create the No. 1 show on television. Fat Joe is a very authentic and respected voice in the culture that deserves a platform to bring these important conversations to a global audience on a major network.”

At this time there is no launch date for the untitled pilot.

Photo: @fatjoe