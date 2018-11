Curren$y, Jets Release ‘Jet World Order’ Single, Album Track List [Audio]

Jet World Order Track List & Single

Curren$y and his Jet Life gang have released the first single off of their upcoming Jet World Order album.

The first single “1st Place” features Curren$y, along with Trademark Da Skydiver, Young Roddy and newly signed Jets artist Sir Michael Rocks.

Take a listen to “1st Place” below, along with a track list for Jet World Order, which is due out on Jets International/iHipHop Distribution on November 29th.

Curren$y, Trademark Da Skydiver, Young Roddy & Sir Michael Rocks – “1st Place” [Audio]

https://hiphopwired.com/wp-content/uploads/2011/11/Curreny-Trademark-Da-Skydiver-Young-Roddy-Sir-Michael-Rocks-–-1st-Place.mp3

1 Excellent feat. Curren$y, Trademark Da Skydiver & Young Roddy

2 The Business feat. Trademark Da Skydiver & Young Roddy

3 Paper Habits feat. Trademark Da Skydiver & Young Roddy

4 Exhale feat. Curren$y, Trademark Da Skydiver & Young Roddy

5 Lop-Sided feat. Trademark Da Skydiver, Young Roddy & Nesby Phips

6 1st Place feat. Curren$y, Trademark Da Skydiver, Young Roddy & Mikey Rocks

7 The Set feat. Trademark Da Skydiver, Young Roddy & Smoke DZA

8 Nothing Less feat. Trademark Da Skydiver & Young Roddy

9 Picture Perfect feat. Trademark Da Skydiver, Young Roddy, Fiend & Corner Boy P

10 Blow Up feat. Trademark Da Skydiver & Young Roddy

11 Money Piles feat. Trademark Da Skydiver, Young Roddy & Street Wiz

12 Pilots feat. Trademark Da Skydiver & Young Roddy

13 Outro feat. Trademark Da Skydiver & Young Roddy