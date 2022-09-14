NAV & Don Toliver ft. Future “One Time,” Lil Gotit “Free Y$L” & More | Daily Visuals 9.14.22

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Over the weekend NAV returned to the music game with his latest project Demons Protected By Angels and much to the delight of his hardcore fanbase has come through with a new video for one of the album’s standout cuts.

Linking up with Don Toliver and Future for the visuals to “One Time,” NAV and company find themselves at a telly where supernatural occurrences take place but still manage to keep their cool and enjoy their surroundings. Didn’t hurt that the women were hot. Men will put up with demonic sh*t depending on how attractive a woman is. It’s just nature.

Back in the A, Lil Gotit is campaigning for the release of his ATLien brethren and for his clip to “Free Y$L” he takes to the streets to garner support for the release of the Young Stoners Life crew who are currently facing RICO charges.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Peso Peso, Albee Al, and more.

NAV & DON TOLIVER FT. FUTURE – “ONE TIME”

LIL GOTIT – “FREE Y$L”

PESO PESO FT. LIL WEIRDO – “RACKS LATELY”

JAY CRITCH & RICH THE KID – “LEFTY”

ALBEE AL – “THOTTIE”

YTB FAT & BANKROLL FREDDIE – “AT THE STORE”

RON SUNO – “MUNCH REMIX”

KALI – “WET”

BRENT FAIYAZ – “LOOSE CHANGE”