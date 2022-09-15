HHW Gaming: ‘Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II’ Multiplayer & ‘Warzone 2.0’ Featured During ‘Call of Duty’: Next

Meet Bernard Smalls, better known as Beanz. He is the Men's Lifestyle & Pop Culture writer for Cassius Life plus handles tech and video games for Hip-Hop Wired. Beanz has been with the company since 2019 and has been working as a writer for eight years. His favorite hobbies include video games, of course, and watching a lot of movies, mainly sci-fi. He also moonlights as a photographer in his spare time.

September is turning out to be a massive month for the world of video games. We got two presentations from Nintendo and PlayStation, plus the Tokyo Games Show is currently happening. Call of Duty also got in on the action and dropped trailers for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II’s multiplayer, Warzone 2.0, and Call of Duty Mobile during its COD Next live stream event.

Beginning October 28, a new era begins for Activision’s insanely popular first-person shooter. During the Call of Duty: Next, a live stream event, COD fans saw a brand new trailer for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II’s multiplayer. Per the game’s publisher, Modern Warfare II’s multiplayer will be “the deepest, most innovative, MP experience yet.”

That’s a pretty bold statement for a game that delivers a solid MP experience for years. So what will make this Modern Warfare II MP experience stand out from the current iteration? Here is a brief rundown.

Take action To The Water In Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Multiplayer.

In Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II’s multiplayer, the combat won’t just be limited to land. In the previous game, dropping in and landing in the water resulted in instant death. That is no longer the case because your operator can swim, and you can even whip out your trusty pistol and other capable weapons for underwater use.

The water can now be used as a tool to avoid or take out your enemies located near a body of water. You will be able to experience the new water mechanics when the open beta goes live.

New Movement Mechanics

2019’s Modern Warfare introduced new movement mechanics like tactical sprint and weapon mounting. Modern Warfare II will now allow you to slide or dive out of the way of enemy fire and into cover. Players can dive out of windows or slide into a combat-ready mode with their guns up.

A ledge hang is also being introduced in Modern Warfare II’s multiplayer, allowing players to take a quick peak before climbing up.

What Else Is New?

Another standout feature players can expect when they hop into Modern Warfare II’s multiplayer is the Loadout 2.0, which improves on the weapon customization system first introduced in the 2019 game. Players will now have even more ways to customize their weapons and organize their arsenal. Loadout 2.0 will also be in Warzone 2.0.

Third-person mode is also coming back. First introduced in 2009 in the original Modern Warfare II, developer Infinity Ward is giving the mode another chance. This time, Infinity Ward describes third-person as a modifier than can to toggled on and off, so if it’s popular this time around, you can expect to find it in future Call of Duty MP modes.

A new DMZ mode will see players land on the battlefield and try to extract successfully with whatever gear they find.

Raids will also be coming to Warzone 2.0, which should be exciting and fun. There will also be a new mechanic where players will experience multiple circles on the new map of Al Mazrah, eventually leading to players converging into one area.

There will be new perks and equipment coming as well. You can learn more about multiplayer here and Warzone 2.0 by going here.

PlayStation Is Getting Exclusive Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Content

Xbox chief Phil Spencer and PlayStation head Jim Ryan might be at odds over if COD is going to end up a future Xbox exclusive, but that’s not stopping Activision from blessing PlayStation owners with exclusives. PS4 and PS5 owners will have first dibs on the open beta kicking off on Friday (Sep.16) before it rolls out on Xbox and PC on September 22. They will also get a cool samurai Oni Operator they can use in the game.

Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile

For the first time, Call of Duty: Warzone is going mobile, so if you have to power down the PC, PS5, or Xbox Series X, don’t worry; you can pick things right back up on your smartphone.

Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile will have 120 live players and cross-progression with Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II.

Pre-register for the game is now open, and you can head here to learn more about Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II will be released on October 26.

