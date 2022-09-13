HHW Gaming: ‘The Legend of Zelda: Tears of The Kingdom,’ & Other Nintendo Direct Announcements

Meet Bernard Smalls, better known as Beanz. He is the Men's Lifestyle & Pop Culture writer for Cassius Life plus handles tech and video games for Hip-Hop Wired. Beanz has been with the company since 2019 and has been working as a writer for eight years. His favorite hobbies include video games, of course, and watching a lot of movies, mainly sci-fi. He also moonlights as a photographer in his spare time.

We finally have a name and date! The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is the official title of the highly-anticipated sequel to the Nintendo Switch’s best game, Breath of The Wild.

Tuesday is shaping up to be a huge news day in video games. Both Nintendo and Sony announced live streams where they would be sharing news on upcoming titles coming to their respective consoles.

Nintendo kicked things off this morning with a roughly 40-minute Nintendo Direct that was chocked full of games but one, in particular, stood out from the bunch.

First announced at E3 2019, remember that event? The game was initially known as The Sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of The Wild. Say that 10x’s fast. We would get another minor update featuring some gameplay during a Nintendo Direct in June 2021, but no information on the title or release date was shared.

Until now.

After bombarding viewers with tons of video game announcements, Nintendo saved the best for last by unveiling The Legend of Zelda: Tears of The Kingdom. Oh, and we can finally expect to play the game on 5/12/23.

Like the previous trailers for the game, we don’t see much, but there is plenty of Link free falling, climbing, and landing on a floating bird statue or something.

The biggest takeaway from the trailer was the title reveal and release date, so yay on that.

Nintendo Has Plenty of Other Games Coming To The Switch

Of course, we haven’t forgotten about the other big announcements, well, the ones we cared about. The Nintendo Switch is normally pushed towards the kids and lacks the games that mature gamers love to play.

That seems to be changing with multiple Resident Evil games coming to the hybrid console via its cloud and, of course, Bayonetta 3.

Oh, and finally, Goldeneye is making its triumphant return.

You can peep all of the trailers in the gallery below.

Photo: Nintendo / The Legend of Zelda: Tears of The Kingdom