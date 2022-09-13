HHW Gaming: ‘The Legend of Zelda: Tears of The Kingdom,’ & Other Nintendo Direct Announcements

We finally have a name and date! The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is the official title of the highly-anticipated sequel to the Nintendo Switch’s best game, Breath of The Wild.
Tuesday is shaping up to be a huge news day in video games. Both Nintendo and Sony announced live streams where they would be sharing news on upcoming titles coming to their respective consoles.
Nintendo kicked things off this morning with a roughly 40-minute Nintendo Direct that was chocked full of games but one, in particular, stood out from the bunch.
First announced at E3 2019, remember that event? The game was initially known as The Sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of The Wild. Say that 10x’s fast. We would get another minor update featuring some gameplay during a Nintendo Direct in June 2021, but no information on the title or release date was shared.
Until now.
After bombarding viewers with tons of video game announcements, Nintendo saved the best for last by unveiling The Legend of Zelda: Tears of The Kingdom. Oh, and we can finally expect to play the game on 5/12/23.
Like the previous trailers for the game, we don’t see much, but there is plenty of Link free falling, climbing, and landing on a floating bird statue or something.
The biggest takeaway from the trailer was the title reveal and release date, so yay on that.
Nintendo Has Plenty of Other Games Coming To The Switch
Of course, we haven’t forgotten about the other big announcements, well, the ones we cared about. The Nintendo Switch is normally pushed towards the kids and lacks the games that mature gamers love to play.
That seems to be changing with multiple Resident Evil games coming to the hybrid console via its cloud and, of course, Bayonetta 3.
Oh, and finally, Goldeneye is making its triumphant return.
You can peep all of the trailers in the gallery below.
Photo: Nintendo / The Legend of Zelda: Tears of The Kingdom
1. Resident Evil Cloud Series – Official Nintendo Switch Trailer
If you always wanted to play games like Resident Evil Village, Resident Evil VIII: Biohazard, and the remakes of Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3, well, the folks and Capcom is making that happen with the Resident Evil Cloud Series.
We have no idea how this game will run on the Nintendo Switch via the cloud, but it can’t be that bad.
2. Bayonetta 3 – Ways of the Witch – Nintendo Switch
Bayonetta 3: Ways of the Witch is one of those titles Switch owners are clamoring for, and today they blessed fans of the franchise with 7-minutes of gameplay.
3. CRISIS CORE -FINAL FANTASY VII- REUNION
We knew this game was coming, but now we have a date. Nintendo Switch owners can experience the remake of the classic on December 13, 2022!
4. Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack
Nintendo 64 fans, you’re getting more games to bolster your Nintendo Switch Online collection. Coming this year is Pilotwings 64, Mario Party, and Mario Party 2.
In 2023, Mario Party 3, Pokemon Stadium, Pokemon Stadium 2, 1080° Snowboarding, and Excitebike 64 will be added to the service by Nintendo.
The biggest news in this announcement is that RARE is finally bringing back one of the Nintendo 64’s biggest games, Goldeneye and that it will feature online play. The game will also live on the Xbox Game Pass service and will be fully remastered for the console, RARE announced in a tweet.
5. TUNIC – Announcement Trailer
Xbox and PlayStation owners have already been enjoying The Legend of Zelda clone Tunic for quite some time now. Nintendo Switch owners will get their chance to experience the game when it arrives on the hybrid console on Sept. 27!
6. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass Wave 3
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe gets more life injected into thanks to Booster Course Pass Wave 3, which will see more courses come to the insanely-popular kart racing game.