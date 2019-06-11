E32019: ‘Zelda: Breath of The Wild’ Sequel & More Big Announcments From Nintendo Direct 2019

EA, Microsoft, Square Enix, and Ubisoft all shared what gamers can look forward to in 2019 and beyond. Now, its Nintendo’s turn to show its faithful fans what games they can look forward too on their Nintendo Switch consoles.

Nintendo closed out E3 with tons of announcements and surprises that should make Nintendo enthusiasts extremely happy. While not all of the presentations were good, there were definitely some eye-opening reveals announced by the iconic game studio.

The most significant announcement came at the end of the stream with Nintendo confirming a direct sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of The Wild is currently in development. While not many details were revealed, the clip that was shown reveals that title will be going a much a darker route and hints at the return of Link’s nemesis.

First party games coming from Nintendo this year include Luigi’s Mansion 3 which will be co-op and have an online mode, a remake of the classic Gameboy game Link’s Awakening (Sept.20), Cadence of Hyrule a Crypt of the NecroDancer and Legend of Zelda crossover dropping this week, Daemon X Machina (September 13,2019). No More Heroes 3 is also in development and Animal Crossing: New Horizon both arrive in 2020. Also announced was the ability to use the Pokéball Plus controller with Pokémon Sword & Shield allowing players to take certain Pokémon out into the real world. For the Super Smash Bros Ultimate players, they can look forward to Banjo-Kazooie and Dragon Quest characters are joining the extensive roster of fighters.

Third-party games announced for the Switch include Collection of Mana (Early 2020) which a group of RPG games arriving stateside for the first time, Dragon Quest XI S: Definitive Edition (September 27), The Witcher 3: Complete Edition (2019), Resident Evil 5 and 6 (Fall 2019), Contra: Rogue Corps (September 24), a Panzer Dragoon remake, The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics (2019) and a new game from John Romero called Empire of Sin (Spring 2020).

Other games being ported over to the hybrid console include: The Spyro the Dragon trilogy (September 3), Ni no Kuni (September 20), Minecraft Dungeons(Spring 2020), The Sinking City (fall 2019), Alien: Isolation (2019), New Super Lucky’s Tale (Fall 2019).

You can watch all of the trailers in the gallery below.

Photo: Nintendo / The Legend of Zelda Breath of The Wild