E32019: Square Enix Impresses With ‘Final Fantasy VII Remake’, Marvel’s Avengers & More At E3 Conference

With PlayStation deciding to pass on E3 2019, Square Enix was thrown into the prime time slot usually reserved for Sony which generally closes out E3 in grand style. The game studio knew they had to bring it this year and we are happy to report they had a solid showing thanks in large part to Final Fantasy VII Remake and the highly-anticipated Marvel’s Avengers game.

It’s no secret, Final Fantasy VII Remake is on everyone’s mind since it was first announced four years ago at E3 2015. This year, information about the eagerly anticipated title slowly began to drip out starting with the games March 3, 2020 release date late Sunday (June 8) night. It’s no surprise that Square Enix decided to kick off their show with the game and they definitely added more fuel to the fire by showing off more footage and sharing tons of details.

As previously reported, the game will be an episodic release when it launches next year in March. The Midgar portion of FFVII Remake alone is its own game as described by producer Yoshinori Kitase. The game itself will is reportedly two Blu-Ray discs’ worth of gameplay content.

“Remaking Final Fantasy VII has allowed us to dive much deeper into the world and its characters than ever before. The game design was optimized for this title as well, and we anticipate two Blu-Ray discs’ worth of gameplay content. The first game in this project expands on the story of Midgar and is such an elaborate retelling that it’s become a solid standalone game in its own right.”

Along with another extended trailer that finally gave fans a first look at fan-favorite character Tifa Lockhart we at long last got to see actual gameplay footage that revealed how the action RPG’s battle system will work. It’s basically a hybrid combination of button mashing combined with Active Time Battle (ATB). The demo seamlessly showed off the fusing of real-time action and strategic command base action. By pressing the square button Cloud will swing his famous buster sword, he can also block as well while the ATB gauge fills on its own, but it loads faster by landing successful attacks. Once it’s full, you will be able to slow the action down by entering a tactical mode which allows players to access a set of commands that includes using abilities, items, and spells.

Kitase stressed the battle system is intended to let players decide on how they choose to play the game. The demo also showed off how you will be able to switch between characters during battle. To display character switching, they used the Scorpion Robot boss battle with Cloud and Barret engaged in a dynamic fight, even engaging in banter as they take on the giant robotic menace.

Along with the gameplay footage, details about the game’s special editions were also revealed. When Final Fantasy VII Remake launches there will be a deluxe edition that will come with a hardback art book, Mini-Soundtrack CD, Summon Materia DLC that will allow you to summon Cactaur in the game and a Sephiroth Steelbook Case. The digital deluxe edition of the game includes digital versions of those items listed above and will not only let you summon Cactaur but Carbuncle as well.

If you’re a collector, then the 1st Class Edition is definitely for you. It will have all of the items the deluxe editions come with but will also include a Play Arts Kai Cloud Strife and Hardy Daytona box set (bundled separately). You can pre-order the limited collector’s item from the SQUARE ENIX Store now cause trust it will be gone in a heartbeat.

The mic drop for the presentation came in the form of the Marvel’s Avengers title being developed by Crystal Dynamics. The project has been shrouded in a veil of mystery since its announcement, but now we have a pretty good idea what to look forward to when it drops. We now know the game will have its own original story, is four player co-op, will have DLC content and additional Marvel characters (we got a glimpse of Hank Pym) to play with besides the core team members, and it will all be F R E E.

“We’ve assembled world-class developers from across the industry to bring players on an unforgettable journey,” said Ron Rosenberg, Head of Studio at Crystal Dynamics. “To ensure a truly heroic experience for all players, we’re announcing that our narrative will be delivered over multiple years, with no random loot boxes or pay-to-win scenarios. Every new Super Hero and region will be delivered to players at no additional cost if you own the core game. This is just the beginning of what we’ve got in store for our fans.”

As for the game’s main story, it would seem the Avengers are public enemy number one after being lured away from the celebration of a new San Francisco Avengers base which allowed for a S.H.I.E.L.D helicarrier to be hijacked and used as bomb killing innocent people and Captain America himself. Looks like Marvel has another hit on their hands and this one is not playing on the silver screen. Square Enix’s Avengers game arrives May 15, 2020, and PlayStation owners will get exclusive content thanks to a partnership between the game studio and Sony.

Last but not least, there were other games announced as well. Fan favorite Final Fantasy VIII Remastered will finally see the game return to modern consoles, Dragon Quest Builders 2 is coming, Final Fantasy XIV Online is getting a third expansion pack, Outriders, a triple-A original title from studio People Can Fly was announced, and much more. Looks like it would be a safe bet to say that Square Enix is going to have a GREAT 2020. You can check out all of the trailers below.

Photo: Joe Scarnici / Getty