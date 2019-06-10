E32019: Bethesda Makes Up For Disastrous ‘Fallout 76’ Rollout With Strong E3 Conference

Bethesda didn’t have a great year thanks in large part to the disastrous rollout of Fallout 76 which was plagued with tons of issues. Knowing it has some making it up to do this year, the company managed to show it was sorry and made up with some substantial announcements during its E3 conference.

Yeaaaahhhhhhhh, that was what one guy in attendance was continually screaming for every announcement made during the presentation. Whether he was genuinely excited about the games being announced is another story. Bethesda knows they royally screwed up with their always online title Fallout 76 and it was evident in the messaging throughout the night that featured touching videos from developers who work for the studio and gamers who just love the games they make.

Kicking things off was the head of Bethesda Game Studios Todd Howard rightfully so, and he led with the game he confidently announced at last years presentation Fallout 76. Howard acknowledged the game’s issues stating”[It] had a lot of difficulties at launch and we got a lot of well-deserved criticism” and followed that up by thanking the loyal players who stuck with the game despite its glaring launch issues and missteps.

“This game has one of the best online communities we have ever seen.”

As a reward for sticking with the game, it was announced that year 2 of Fallout 76 will begin with free DLC “Wastelanders” which is slated to arrive in Fall 2019. Among other updates coming to the game will be human NPCs and full dialogue trees which received massive applause from the crowd. In hopes to lure more players to the game that is slowly coming along, Bethesda will be kicking off a free trial beginning Monday (Jun 10). Fans of the title were also happy to learn that it will be receiving an update called Nuclear Winter which is a 51 person battle royale mode.

Other game announcements included Rage 2 updates, Elder Scroll Blades coming to Nintendo Switch in the fall, Ghost Wire a new creepy title from Tango Gameworks the studio behind The Evil Within and The Evil Within 2, an upcoming expansion for Elder Scrolls Online, a mobile version of Commander Keen, Wolfenstein: Youngblood, Arkane Studios exciting title Death Loop. Of course, Doom Eternal which now has a release date of November 22,2019 much to the crowd’s excitement.

Another announcement Bethesda made was about its cloud service Orion, which is supposed rival Google Stadia and Microsoft’s project x cloud. Orion will reportedly “optimize game engines for performance in a cloud environment,” and streaming games will “be faster and better” and at the same time “substantially reduces the cost of streaming for players and for publishers,” according to James Altman from id software.

With all that said its time to step into the trailers if you might have happened to miss them or if you watched them already, why not watch them again below. Keep it locked on Hip-Hop Wired for more E3 2019 coverage.

Photo: Christian Petersen / Getty