Google Reveals Stadia Release Date, Games, Price & More Details Ahead of E3 2019

Google shook the video game world’s table back in March at the Game Developers Conference when it officially announced its new gaming streaming service Stadia which does away with the use of a console altogether. Unfortunately, we did not get that many details about it but that all changed yesterday (Jun.6) when the company let the chopper go spilling all the beans on the new service.

With E3 2019 right around the corner, it looks like Google is trying to stay ahead of leaks before any formal announcements at the gaming convention. We now know that when Stadia launches in November, it will be sort of a gradual one limited to you or a friend for the first few months, reportedly until 2020 if you invested in the $130 Founders Edition of the service. As a reward for your early participation, you will be given a limited edition “Night Blue” controller, a Chromecast Ultra, a unique Stadia name minus the filler numbers, a copy of Destiny 2 with all of the current and upcoming DLC as well as access to Stadia’s library of titles. Oh and if you happened to play Destiny 2 on Xbox One or PC your data could be transferred over thanks to crossplay functionality, don’t worry PS4 owners its definitely in the works for us as well, Google has stated as much but has not made an announcement yet.

When the service kicks off there will be no shortage of games either as Google is boasting 31 games will be ready at launch and they include some solid titles such as:

D​ragon Ball Xenoverse 2, D​OOM Eternal, DOOM 2016, Rage 2, The Elder Scrolls Online, Wolfenstein: Youngblood, Destiny 2, Get Packed, G​RID, Metro Exodus, Thumper, Farming Simulator 19, Baldur’s Gate 3, Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid, F​ootball Manager, Samurai Shodown, Final Fantasy XV, T​omb Raider Definitive Edition, Rise of the Tomb Raider, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, N​BA 2K, Borderlands 3, Gylt, M​ortal Kombat 11, Darksiders Genesis, A​ssassin’s Creed Odyssey, Just Dance , Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint , Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 , Trials Rising, and The Crew 2.

Big name studios such as EA and Capcom also are slated to have some games on the way for the service as well. Now for the million dollar question, and that is how will this work? Well depending on your internet connection and Google is banking on that you have a good one you will be able to play the titles instantly through your Chrome browser on either your Pixel 3 or Pixel 3a phone, television via Chromecast and other supported devices soon.

As far as price is concerned Stadia subscriptions are concerned, there will be two tiers. There will be a free base subscription that does allow you to keep any game you buy and play at a resolution of 1080p at 60 frames per second. If you decided to pay $10 for the pro subscription you get the same benefits as the base, but you get free games every month plus you to get to enjoy them at 4K, 60fps, with HDR and 5.1 surround sound. If this service sounds familiar to you its because it’s basically the same as PlayStation Plus and Xbox Live Gold that grants its users similar perks. Now again, this all depends on your internet connection and what it can handle.

While this sounds revolutionary, Google is taking a big gamble here by hoping gamers are ready to move away from physical discs, and no indication suggests that is the case…YET. Also, not everyone has super fast internet speeds to fully immerse themselves in what Stadia is offering. So if you’re interested in the service, it would be wise to make sure your internet connection is up to par so you can use Stadia to its full potential. BUT we must say we are definitely intrigued by the idea, Stadia can definitely change the video game world rather quickly if it is successful.

We are looking forward to more information about Stadia as it comes out and be sure to keep it locked on Hip-Hop Wired as we will be keeping you up to speed on all the latest video game news that comes out E3 2019.

—

Photo: Justin Sullivan / Getty