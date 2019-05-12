Ubisoft Paris Announces ‘Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint’, Jon Bernthal Will Play The Main Villain

Thursday (May 9) Ubisoft Paris revealed to the world the next installment in its famed Tom Clancy Ghost Recon franchise. The next chapter will be called Breakpoint and will have players taking on the role of an Elite US Special Operations Unit aka Ghost who is stuck behind enemy lines being hunted by former Ghosts who have gone rogue.

Looks like Ghost Recon Breakpoint is looking to stand out from its predecessors and will be taking a page out Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater and MSG V: The Phantom Pain’s playbook as far players interaction with the games new open world environments and game mechanics.

Breakpoint serves as a direct follow-up to Ghost Recon: Wildlands, Ubisoft tied that all up with the release of the Operation Oracle DLC for the 2017 game which introduces Jon Bernthal (The Walking Dead, Marvels: The Punisher) as Lt. Colonel Cole D. Walker, who now leads the Wolves, a lethal ex-US Military unit of former Ghosts gone rogue. In this game, the hunter becomes the hunted with your character being tracked elite members of the group who each have their own advanced abilities.

The game also will introduce a new injury and fatigue system that will affect players as they navigate through the fictional world of Aurora while fighting to survive.

Per Ubisoft:

“Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint is a military shooter set in a diverse and hostile open world entirely playable solo or in up to four-player co-op. Players will discover Auroa, a mysterious island where the most technically advanced facilities meet wild and untamed nature. Home to drone creators, tech giant Skell Technology, Auroa has fallen into the wrong hands, and all contact has been lost. “

“The Wolves, a lethal ex-US Military unit of former Ghosts gone rogue, have taken over the island. Led by Nomad’s ex-brother-in-arms, Lt. Colonel Cole D. Walker, portrayed by Jon Bernthal, they have reprogrammed Skell’s drones into killing machines and are ready to use them, no matter the casualties. Nomad and the Ghosts are sent in on a recon mission, but their helicopters are shot down. Injured, without support, and hunted down, players will live an intense military experience as they fight to survive, take down the Wolves and regain control of Auroa.”

Ghost Recon Breakpoint arrives October 4 on the PlayStation 4 computer entertainment system, Xbox One family of devices including the Xbox One X, and Windows PC. A “robust” post-launch plan has already been announced for the game that promises to deliver regular updates, new story arcs, classes, and for the first time in Ghost Recon title raids. The game can be played solo, or with friends, thanks to the co-op and will allow players to level up and perfect their Ghost through the primary campaign or Player-versus-player (PvP) modes.

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint will also have three editions of the game at launch including a standalone Ubicollectibles figurine of Nomad for collectors. Fans who purchase either Gold, Ultimate, or Collector’s Edition will gain access to the game three days early, those who pre-order game will get access to the beta.

The Gold Edition will include the base game and the Year 1 Pass.

The Ultimate Edition will include the base game, the Year 1 Pass and the Ultimate Pack.

The Wolves Collector Edition will include the base game, the Year 1 Pass, the Ultimate Pack, a Ubicollectibles ® high-end figurine of Lt. Colonel Cole D. Walker, a Steelbook ® , exclusive lithographs, Walker’s dog tag, a waterproof map of Auroa as well as the soundtrack.

high-end figurine of Lt. Colonel Cole D. Walker, a Steelbook , exclusive lithographs, Walker’s dog tag, a waterproof map of Auroa as well as the soundtrack. The standalone Ubicollectibles figurine of Nomad is available for preorder on the Ubisoft store

Ghost Recon Breakpoint looks like it definitely will rectify all the problems that ailed Wildlands, we are very intrigued with the new direction they are taking the game by basing it more on survival than just straight up action. You can peep the full trailer for the forthcoming below.

—

Photos: Ubisoft / Ghost Recon Breakpoint