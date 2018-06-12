E3: The Biggest Announcements From Ubisoft’s Conference

EA, Microsoft, and Bethesda all have shown their hands at this year’s E3 conference, and now it’s Ubisoft’s turn to fill us in about its upcoming games.

Ubisoft definitely had some aces up their sleeves this year when it comes to their upcoming titles. The attention solely went to the next Assassin’s Creed title, more information about The Division 2, and other announcements for Starlink, Beyond Good and Evil 2 and The Crew 2. If you didn’t get a chance to catch the live event, we quickly break down what you missed.

Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey

Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey will leave the desert’s Ancient Egypt and will take gamers to the world of Ancient Greece during the Peloponnesian War between Athens and Sparta. The next installment in the franchise will have even more role-playing elements than origins. We learned that in Odyssey players will be able to choose between either or male or female protagonist, customize gear and abilities. In a first a for an Assassin’s Creed game, Odyssey will feature character dialogue that can affect the game plus develop romantic relationships like in BioWare’s Mass Effect games.

