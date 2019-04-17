Confirmed: Microsoft Announces Disc-less Xbox One S

Microsoft has confirmed the disc-less Xbox One S is indeed coming this year. Dubbed the “All Digital Edition” and broke down what gamers can expect when the console launches.

Last month rumblings strongly hinted the tech giant was taking the step into the disc-less age with the latest variation of its video game console. For you to enjoy your library of digital downloads, the Xbox One S All-Digital Edition will be jammed with memory. When it launches, it will come with a 1TB HHD as well as three titles: Forza Horizon 3, Sea of Thieves and Minecraft to help get your collection started but does away with the 4K Blu-ray drive.

If you don’t really have the money to be purchasing games all of the time, you can sign up for Microsoft’s new Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription service for just $14.99. Once signed up, it will grant you access to a “digital library” of over 100 games for you to enjoy.

The Xbox One S All-Digital Edition will be available for purchase on May 7 and is $50 cheaper than the original Xbox One S starting at $250. It will be interesting to see if Microsoft will offer the consoles with more memory, but 1TB is a sizable amount, to begin with at that price point. If you are worried that the tech giant is laying the Xbox One S and Xbox One X to rest, don’t worry Microsoft confirms it will still be selling the original disc-based consoles.

So if you’re in the market for an Xbox One S, you can head here to pre-order the Xbox One S All-Digital Edition. You can check out this introductory video for the next step in Microsoft’s console below.

Photo: Future Publishing / Getty