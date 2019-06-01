Shang Tsung Gets Busy In Reveal Trailer, Nightwolf, Spawn, Sindel Coming To ‘Mortal Kombat 11’

Mortal Kombat 11 is easily one of the most anticipated games of 2019 is here and hit the ground running having the best launch in the franchise’s history. Now that the game is here, it’s time to focus on the additional characters who will be joining the already massive list of announced fighters. Today (May 31) we got our first look at Shang Tsung and find out who will be joining him in Kombat Pack #1.

By now you have logged many hours and issued hundreds of bloody fades since the release of Mortal Kombat 11. NetherRelm tipped its hand revealing early that Shang Tsung will be making his return to the fighting game but we did not get to see any gameplay of footage of him, that was until today. The soul stealing sorcery is back, and he looks absolutely magnificent, and as a bonus for fans of the classic 1995 Mortal Kombat movie, they will be happy to see the character is modeled after actor Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa’s on-screen version of the video game character.

As far as his moves, his shapeshifting abilities never looked better as he seamlessly morphs into classic looking variations of our favorite ninjas’ Scorpion, Sub Zero, Reptile, Ermac and Noob Saibot as well as Raiden while dishing out devasting combos. As for his fatality, it’s absolutely gruesome and features Mortal Kombat II sub-boss Kintaro as Tsung throws the dead Shokan’s soul into his helpless victim’s body allowing the four-armed giant to rip Tsung’s opponent apart from the inside.

But wait there is more news, Shang Tsung will be a part of the first Kombat Pack for Mortal Kombat that will also feature Mortal Kombat 3’s Nightwolf and Sindel, comic book antihero Spawn who has been long hinted at joining the franchise plus two other guest characters who will be revealed at a later time. Additional bonuses Mortal Kombat 11 players can look forward to Kombat Pack 1 arrives include:

Character skin and gear sets for each DLC character

Bonus Johnny Cage Ninja Mime character skin and gear set

18 bonus character skins for existing Mortal Kombat 11 characters*

Both Shang Tsung and bonus character skin packs ($5.99) will be available for early access starting June 18, no word on the other characters. If you purchased Mortal Kombat 11 Premium Edition for $99.99 Kombat Pack 1 is available now, or you can buy it separately for $39.99. Like with our Kombat Kountdown will keep you updated with all of the new character announcements, so keep it locked on Hip-Hop Wired for all things Mortal Kombat 11. Step into Shang Tsung’s gameplay trailer below.

Photo: WB Games / NetherRealm Studios