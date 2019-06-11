E32019: ‘Watch Dogs: Legion’ Jon Bernthal & His Dog & More Big Announcements From Ubisoft’s Conference

EA, Microsoft, and Bethesda have all shown their hands and now its Ubisoft’s turn to let the video game world what’s coming down the pipeline.

Right out the gate, Ubisoft flexed its muscle by announcing Watch Dogs: Legion, the follow up to Watch Dogs 2. The upcoming game is Ubisoft’s most ambitious title in the franchise to date, which promises to you to “play as anyone.” The third installment will take players across the pond to a post-Brexit version of London in the near future where its people are suffering and are under constant surveillance by an “all-seeing surveillance state,” harassed by a “corrupt private military corporation that is running the streets” and a “powerful crime syndicate is preying on the most vulnerable.”

Your mission in the game is to build a resistance to topple the corrupt the authoritarian regime that is taking over London. To do that, you will be able to recruit ANYONE thanks to “never-before-seen” gameplay innovation created by Ubisoft Toronto. Every Londoner is fully simulated, has their own life and backstory. So whether its a football player, an MI5 agent or as the trailer showed off a geriatric old woman who is armed with robotic spiders they can join your team, as they each bring their own unique skills and personal traits. But if they die, they cannot be used again so you must use them carefully.

There is no one way to play the game being that now you have so many options to choose from as to how to approach missions. Watch Dogs: Legion launches worldwide March 6, 2020, on PlayStation 4, Xbox One family of consoles, PC and Google Stadia.

But that wasn’t the only thing Ubisoft announced. The company also revealed a new AppleTV+ scripted comedy show starring Rob McElhenney of It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia fame called Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet gives a humorous look at the behind the scenes world of video game development. Another pleasant surprise came in the form of a revelation of a The Division show coming to Netflix which will star Jake Gyllenhaal and Jessica Chastain.

Rob McElhenney, and the creators of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia have partnered with Ubisoft to create a new comedy series about game development titled, Mythic Quest – Raven's Banquet #UbiE3 #E32019 pic.twitter.com/BcFBTpf9j1 — IGN (@IGN) June 10, 2019

Ubisoft also announced it will also be throwing its name in the streaming service wars by introducing Uplay+. The service will work with Windows PC and Google Stadia and when it launches on September 3, will offer subscribers over 100 games for $14.99 a month.

Other moments included more information on Ghost Recon: Breakpoint which also will feature some sort of Terminator-themed post content as well as an appearance from actor Jon Bernthal and his dog, Bam Bam. The Division 2’s also announced its post-launch roadmap detailing season 1’s three upcoming episodes, new DLC for Rainbow Six: The Siege and For Honor, a new mobile RPG game featuring Tom Clancy characters called Elite Squad. To close out the show, the studio behind Assassin’s Creed Odyssey introduced a new title called Gods and Monsters.

If you happened to miss all of the trailers while you were at work, don’t worry, we got you below.

—

Photo: Christian Petersen / Getty