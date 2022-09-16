Lil Yachty Sports Drake’s Nike x NOCTA Hot Step Air Terra In Latest Campaign

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Seems like just yesterday Lil Yachty was the poster boy for “mumble rap” and getting hated on left and right, but regardless of the negativity he’s gotten over the years the “66” rapper continues to make big boy moves and is now seemingly down with Drake’s NOCTA brand because why not?

Highsnobiety is reporting that Lil Yachty has become a part of Drizzy’s NOCTA Nike campaign as he’s appeared in a post on the official NOCTA Instagram page rocking a pair of the yellow and black Nike x NOCTA Hot Step Air Terra sneakers that released today (September 16) on the Nike SNKRS app.

So is Lil Yachty officially a spokesperson for NOCTA or did he just get a early pair for the sake of promotion on social media? That’s anyone’s guess as of now but if Drake is able to sign celebs and athletes to his NOCTA brand, best believe he’s going to have a deep lineup of music and sports ballers.

Check out another post for the latest Nike x NOCTA Hot Step Air Terra’s below and let us know if you picked up a pair in the comments section below.