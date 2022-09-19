Guy Who Married His Ex-Partner’s Step Daughter Retiring From Making Movies

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Woody Allen, the renowned and controversial director who infamously married his ex-partner’s adopted daughter, is retiring. You care.

In a recent interview, the 86-year-old with questionable morals said he’s calling it quits after his next, and 50th film.

Reports the Hollywood Reporter:

The Oscar-winning director and screenwriter told Spanish newspaper La Vanguardia in an interview published Saturday that he intends for his next film to be his last, and that he’ll then focus more on writing, as he would like to work on a novel. He said his 50th and final film, one which he previously has said will film in France later this year, will be similar in tone to his 2005 thriller Match Point.

“My idea, in principle, is not to make more movies and focus on writing,” Allen, 86, told the publication.

It wasn’t just starting a relationship with Soo-Yin Previn, the adopted daughter (with Andre Previn) of his longtime partner Mia Farrow that torched his popularity in the early 90s. It was also the accusation from Farrow back in 1992 that he had abused their adopted daughter, Dylan, who was then 7 years old. Dylan has accused her adoptive father of sexually abusing her as a child, which Allen has vehemently denied.

The accusations resurfaced in lieu of the #MeToo movement. Nevertheless, while plenty of actors who worked with Allen distanced themselves from the guy, plenty are still clapping for him.

What a time.