Big Sean Gives His First Interview In Paris [Video]

Big Sean Interview

Kanye and Jay-Z aren’t the only rappers living the “Ni**** In Paris” life.

Big Sean sat down with OFiveTV.com for his first ever interview in Paris and talked about his first show and experience in France.

“Paris is a monumental thing for me coming from Detroit, a lot of people don’t even make it there,” Big Sean said.



Watch the full interview here: