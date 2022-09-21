Future Sells Portion Of Publishing Catalog To Influence Media Partners

D.L. Chandler is a veteran of the Washington D.C. metro writing scene, working as a journalist, reporter, and culture critic. Initially freelancing at iOne Digital in 2010, he officially joined the iOne team in 2017 where he currently works as a Senior Editor for Cassius Life and Hip-Hop Wired. D.L. covers a variety of topics including breaking news, politics, Hip-Hop music and culture, fashion, and Black history. He currently heads the SPIRIT.ED column for Cassius Life, which focuses on adult beverages and their history. D.L. has worked in the past for MTV News, Billboard, and several other publications. His first big break in journalism came with the now-defunct Politically Black in 1999, the nation's first Black political news portal. D.L. is a native Washingtonian and resides in the Greater Washington area.

Future is, without a doubt, one of the biggest hitmaking artists of his era, and his catalog is certainly potent enough to generate him wealth for years. The Freebandz honcho sold off a significant portion of his publishing catalog to Influence Media Partners for an undisclosed amount according to a new report.

As reported by Music Business Worldwide, Influence Media Partners announced the purchase of Future’s catalog, adding to other big purchases of publishing catalogs the firm has made in its three years of existence.

“The impressive catalog marks Influence Media’s latest eight-figure acquisition and builds on the company’s commitment to investing in modern evergreens and cementing hip-hop and R&B’s high value in the music rights marketplace,” Influence Media shared in a statement on Tuesday (September 20).

Future, real name Nayvadius Wilburn, got his start in music back in 2004 according to what we’ve been able to glean from Wikipedia but much of his current status as a chart-topping star occurred over the past 10 years. To note, Influence Media purchased Future’s catalog of writings between 2004 and 2020, covering 612 songs and a number of high-profile collaborations with Drake, Rihanna, Kendrick Lamar, and more.

Rene McLean, a partner and Founding Advisor of Influence Media, added in a statement, “Future is a cultural icon. He continues to be a blueprint for impact and success in the music industry and has reinvented music in ways that no one has ever expected.”

Influence Media also purchased the catalogs of Tainy, Jesse Reyez, and more.

