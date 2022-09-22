Black MAGA Pastor Declares “War On Every Demonic, Demon-Possessed Democrat From The Gates Of Hell”

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

So, every once in a while the holy bowels of the sunken place spit out a Black pastor to testify before the MAGA ministry congregation full of people who likely assume Jesus didn’t season his food either. And, interestingly enough, all of these Black pastors look and sound exactly like this guy. Meet South Carolina Pastor Mark Burns, who CLTV describes as “a Trump surrogate that was caught lying about his resume by CNN.”

Pastor Mark Burns reportedly got caught lying about his academic history and military service in his bio and tried to say he was “hacked.” Dude was really out here kapping about belonging to Kappa Alpha Psi then later he explained that he only “started the process of being a part of that organization.” Like—come on, bro. (Personally, I’m just surprised he didn’t get caught lying about being the president of the Sunken Place HOA when really he’s just a nosy neighbor telling his fellow house negroes which side of the driveway the mailbox should be on.)

Burns also repeated the lies in his bio when he spoke at the Republican National Convention, which, to his credit—even Candace Owens wasn’t tap-dancy enough to shuck and jive her way into an RNC invite. But he wasn’t so successful when he tried to get down with GOP but failed to win his primary. But now he’s back and he appears to be trying to perform some kind of political exorcism in front of a white…I mean, live audience. (But they were white AF though.)

From CLTV:

Speaking at Eric Trump and disgraced Michael Flynn’s ReAwaken America tour in Idaho last week, South Carolina Pastor Burns, a Trump surrogate that was caught lying about his resume by CNN, went on an insane rant about demons and devils from hell. Speaking at the QAnon/Evangelical event Pastor Burns, who lost his political bid to win the Republican nomination in South Carolina earlier this year thanked Flynn for making an appearance. In his screaming sermon (rant) Burns later made his thoughts known about the majority of this great nation.

“I’m coming here to declare war on every demonic, demon-possessed Democrat that comes from the gates of Hell!”

I just don’t understand why Black conservatives always have to be so extra. Somebody tell Creflo MAGA he doesn’t need to go full fire and brimstone just to keep his little white nationalist parishioners shouting a-Klan…I mean, amen.

Calm down, KK-Kirk Franklin, it’s not that serious.