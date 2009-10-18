DMX Colorado Show Cancelled & Causes Melee

The Dog DMX went on the warpath Friday night in Colorado Springs, Colorado after he was prevented from going on stage and delivering a performance to his fans. According to reports, DMX was scheduled to perform for American Charities but upon his arrival around 11 p.m., security and police authorities blocked his plans.

Security told X he was scheduled to be there at 9:30 p.m. and that concert attendees had already been told he wasn’t coming. Not too sure about the shows in Colorado but a Hip-Hop headliner making the stage at 11p.m. is considered very early.

X then tried to enter the stage but was accosted by authorities who jumped him to the ground as his fans and entourage joined the melee and the fight ensued. DMX still made it to the stage minus a sound system to let them know he was indeed in the building.

Despite X’s problems from the past, this time he appears to be in the right. While the cancellation of the show still hasn’t been officially announced, reports are circulating that the charity organization gave DMX half his money up front but didn’t have the second half at the time of the show. Rather than renegotiate, they decided to cancel the performance.

Check out some of the madness below.

