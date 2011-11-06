Common’s Album Pushed Back To December

Common has experienced a album push back, this time to the end of December.

As previously reported, Common is preparing to release his Warner Bros debut album The Dreamer, The Believer.

The album originally had a November 22 release date and was fueled by his new track “Blue Sky.”

Now however Common’s confirming that the project won’t hit stores till December 20 to give it more “preparation time.”

He tells West Michigan’s 104.5 WSNX,

“We just wanted to get all the singles out that we wanted to get out before the album comes, give it the right preparation time. But we’re really charged about it. It’s looking really good.”

Common is currently starring in the AMC series “Hell On Wheels.”