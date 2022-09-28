G Herbo ft. Future “Blues,” Cordae & Hit-Boy “Checkmate” & More | Daily Visuals 9.28.22

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Even with his latest album, I Never Liked You, still in heavy rotation out in these streets, Future has no qualm with lending his talents to his fellow peers. This time around, he heads to Chi-Town to kick it with a Chiraq representative in this latest video.

Linking up with G Herbo for G’s new visuals to “Blues,” the toxic king and Herbo take a boring old laundromat and turn it into a stripper’s delight as a gang of thick women twerk to the beat while Future and G wash some money and maybe some clothes while turning up and smoking some bud.

Elsewhere Cordae and Hit-Boy collaborate for the love of Madden and in their clip to “Checkmate” kick it at a studio where a football game plays on the big screen as the two create some new heat to keep their fans warm for the coming winter months.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Lil Gotit, Lil Migo and more.

G HERBO FT. FUTURE – “BLUES”

CORDAE & HIT-BOY – “CHECKMATE”

LIL GOTIT – “360 BOY”

BOOSIE BADAZZ, BIG BOOGIE & TOOTIE RAWW – “SLIDE THEN”

SANCHO SAUCY & PESO PESO – “REDRUM”

LIL MIGO – “NEED NOBODY”

KILLAH PRIEST – “M.O.T.H.E.R.”

NOCAP – “HEAVEN FOR THUGS”

TRIPPIE REDD – “ANOTHER DAY”

COOTIE FT. NBA YOUNGBOY – “2TONE”