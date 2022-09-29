Gunna Files Third Bond Motion; Attorneys Claims There’s ‘No Evidence’ To Support Hold 

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Atlanta rap star Gunna who was arrested in May as part of a large RICO indictment of YSL, has remained in holding. But this week, his attorneys filed a third bond motion seeking to have him released. According to court documents dated Sept. 26 that were reviewed by Complex, the rapper’s legal team said that Georgia prosecutors have failed to show evidence of its argument about why he should remain in custody.

“The State has presented no evidence to support its claims of dangerousness and has dismissed the only serious overt act (75) that was present when the first bond hearing was held,” the legal team argued.

Prosecutors have twice previously argued for Gunna’s bond to be denied, however, his attorneys note that they have shown no further reasoning.

“Sergio Kitchens (Gunna) is very hopeful that the Court will now recognize that the discovery provided by the prosecution fails to show his pretrial release poses a significant risk of danger to any person or the community or poses a significant threat to witnesses, and accordingly grants a reasonable bond,” Steven Sadow, Gunna’s co-lead counsel, told Complex this week.

Gunna and YSL rapper Young Thug were both named in a sweeping indictment of 27 people alleging an ongoing criminal enterprise and gang activity. The case has put a microscope on how rap artists’ music is used against them in criminal proceedings. Since the indictment, two bills have been introduced to ban the practice—one in California and another in the House of Representatives.

Both rappers are being held without bond until their trial which is scheduled for January 2023.

In June, for his 29th birthday Gunna released a statement saying that despite the “difficult situation” that 2022 has been “one of the best years of (his) life.”