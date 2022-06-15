Rapper Gunna Releases First Statement Since RICO Charges

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Gunna, who is currently being held in the Fulton County Jail on state RICO charges, is addressing the public for the first time since being arrested along with Young Thug and 20+ other members of YSL by Atlanta police last month.

In a statement shared on his Instagram page on his 29th birthday, the rapper wrote, “2022 has been one of the best years of my life, despite this difficult situation.

This year I had the whole world pushing P,” he wrote in reference to his hit single by the same name.

He added, “Growing up where I come from in a marginalized neighborhood, I never dreamt my art would change my life and the lives of my loved ones. My entire life, I’ve been Black Men, Black Women and Black Children constantly attacked, hated, murdered, berated, belittled, silenced, judged, used and held captive.”

“I used my art form, my gift from God, to change my circumstance. I worked, I honed my craft, I worked, I empowered Black Women in my industry, I worked, I lived in the recording studio, I worked, I lived on the road, I worked. I worked every day to show God how grateful I am for my gift, for my art, for my life and to be able to provide for my loved ones.”

“For now, I don’t have my freedom. But I am innocent. I am being falsely accused and will never stop fighting to clear my name! The picture that is being painted of me is ugly and untrue. My fans know I love to celebrate life, I love my family, I love travel, I love music, I love my fans. I have all faith that God will grant me justice for the purity in my heart and the innocence of my actions.”

In one section of the letter, it seems that Gunna alludes to the fact that some of his lyrics were cited in the indictment, “As a Black Man in America, it seems as though my art is only acceptable when I’m a source of entertainment for the masses. My art is not allowed to stand alone as entertainment, I’m not allowed that freedom as a Black Man in America. It is a sad reality that slavery is still alive in America today and still affecting my people. In 12 states, more than half of the prison population is Black, one of those states is Georgia.”

In conclusion, Gunna writes, “Nothing will stop me from chasing my dreams, I won’t stop being a good person, even if some unnamed and unknown accusers want the world to see me as a bad person. When I was free, I was good and kind to the community around me and, when I am released, I will do the same thing all over again.”

Gunna closes by saying, “We still pushing P: Power, Prayer, Progress, Passion, Productivity, Praise, Precision, Peace, Prosperity, Patience, Pride and Persistence.”

He captioned the post: “22 & 2, just a bed & a shower, no windows just walls. Can’t see or talk to anyone. I’m writing now & still praying everyday. I was raised to fight fire with water, even tho my country’s amendments have failed me! PROTECT BLACK ART!”