Kent Did: DJ Clark Kent Ranks Jay-Z’s Best Verses On ‘Complex Brackets’

The discussion on Jay-Z’s best verse rages on. DJ Clark Kent paid a visit to Complex Brackets and his opinion was interesting to say the least.

As per Rap Radar the self proclaimed God’s favorite DJ was a recent guest on the popular Rap talk show. Coming off the hinges Hov’s verse from “GOD DID” the Brooklyn producer paid a visit and chopped it up with Brian “B Dot” Miller on some of the rapper’s most celebrated bars. While it wasn’t the easiest task at hand given his stellar discography of guest appearances, Clark made some controversial choices including selecting “Blackout” (DMX) over “My Mind Right” (Memphis Bleek). He also goes with “Seen It All” (Young Jeezy) over “Guess Who’s Back” (Scarface).

The final four is when he had to make his toughest decisions between “Young G’s” (Puff Daddy), “Drug Dealers Anonymous” (Pusha-T), “GOD DID” (DJ Khaled), and “What’s Free” (Meek Mill). At the end of the day Clark goes with “God Did” as the best Jay-Z guest verse but to hear him tell it, the brackets weren’t well thought out in the first place. In his opinion citing “Drug Dealers Anonymous” should have been in a separate bracket and says other songs should have been in contention; specifically the verses from Jay Electronica’s A Written Testimony.

You can watch DJ Clark Kent on Complex Brackets in full below.

Photo: Complex