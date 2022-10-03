I’ll Buy An L: Snoop Dogg Steals The Show On ‘Wheel Of Fortune’ Appearance

CLOSE
Snoop Dogg’s star power can’t be denied. He once again stole the show with his charisma on a recent appearance on Wheel Of Fortune.
As spotted on Hype Beast the Long Beach, California native paid a visit to Pat Sajak and Vanna White and needless to say he did not disappoint. Off the rip the “Young, Wild & Free” rapper was ready to play and was quick with tapping the buzzer. While Snoop Dogg missed the mark on several attempts it was these moments that made the episode so memorable. During the “What Are You Doing?” category he hilariously guessed “baking brownies” when the answer was actually “baking onions”. One of his other contestants chimed in after the gaff saying “Martha’s gonna be disappointed. Martha’s going to be upset”.
The goofs ensued through the remainder of the show as Snoop was clearly out of his element when he guessed “toilet atlas” when the correct phrase was “talented artist.” And then he got spicy when he guessed “Swallowing the knot” instead of “Sweetening the pot.” While the appearance was all laughs he kept things classy and made it a point to shout out his late friend and Rap peer Coolio.
You can see a clip from this episode below.
Photo: Motorcity Casino
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED