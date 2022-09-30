DJ Drama Announces Snoop Dogg Gangsta Grillz Project ‘I Still Got It’

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Snoop Dogg is back in the lab. He has announced that he has a Gangsta Grillz on the way and looks to prove he hasn't lost a step.

As per Hype Beast the Long Beach, California native has some new material in the works. On Tuesday, Sept. 27 DJ Drama shared a screen shot of the duo FaceTiming and announced the forthcoming project. “I Still Got It. Gangsta Grillz. 10/20/22 💨💨💨” his caption read.

Results Take Time and the D-Day project from J-Cole’s Dreamville Records. In 2021 Mr. Thanksgiving narrated Tyler The Creator’s CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST which took home a Grammy Award for Best Rap Album. The Doggfather will be the latest installment in the mixtape series which follows Symba’sand the D-Day project from J-Cole’s Dreamville Records. In 2021 Mr. Thanksgiving narrated Tyler The Creator’s CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST which took home a Grammy Award for Best Rap Album.

I Still Got It is scheduled for an October release.

In a recent interview with Math Hoffa on My Expert Opinion the Generation Now executive stated that Gucci Mane and Drake were very close to releasing a joint mixtape together. “We almost did a Gucci and Drake tape,” he revealed. “[Gucci] had just came home and I put them on the phone. They talked about doing a tape together.” He went on to detail that some of the joint records that they have together were originally made for their collaborative effort. “There’s like three records on the Cold War series that are, like, Gucci and Drake records that were for that project. The tape never happened, but it was close.”

You can watch the interview below.

