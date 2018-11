Kendrick Lamar Performs In Fort Lauderdale, FL

Compton rapper Kendrick Lamar was in Fort Lauderdale, Florida a couple weeks ago and tore down the stage at Revolution Live.

It was K-Dot’s first show in South Florida and posted below is video footage from his performance.

Watch below as K. Lamar performs his hits like “ADHD,” “Spiteful Chant” and “Hiii Power.”

Watch More Videos Here