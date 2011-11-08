50 Cent Says He Doesn’t Have Beef With Rick Ross

50 Cent Doesn’t Have Beef With Rick Ross

After news broke of Rick Ross’ health problems, one of the first rappers to give Rozay positive words of advice was his former rival 50 Cent.

During an interview with MTV News, 50 Cent talked about his comments on Ross’ health issues and also stated that he doesn’t have beef with the Miami rapper.

“He says it started because I looked at him the wrong way,” 50 said of the incident that sparked his feud with Ross in 2009. “That just means he wanted to compete, he wanted to move up, he wanted to create an awareness for himself, and he did it.”

50 also downplayed his feud with Ross, saying the bad blood between the rappers wasn’t beef.

“This is why they changed the terminology from ‘battling’ to ‘beefing,'” 50 Cent said. “It was always that battling was a part of the culture; they didn’t do that until Tupac and Biggie Smalls’ situation.” “That’s when it became taboo to actually mention an artist’s name.”

Listen to 50’s interview on Rick Ross below.