50 Cent Reacts To Dr. Conrad Murray’s Verdict [Video]

Shortly after a grand jury found Dr. Conrad Murray guilty in the death of Michael Jackson, 50 Cent was interviewed on an L.A. red carpet.

The rapper attended a film premiere for the film Immortals and was interviewed by ShowBiz411 and spoke his thoughts on the case saying,

“I think justice was served in that situation. I understand the process of when an artist becomes really, really successful, and Michael Jackson was probably the epitome of that lifestyle. I can see people following the regimen of doing what Mike says to do. But they should still follow medical standards and practices.”

 

