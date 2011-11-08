50 Cent Reacts To Dr. Conrad Murray’s Verdict [Video]

Shortly after a grand jury found Dr. Conrad Murray guilty in the death of Michael Jackson, 50 Cent was interviewed on an L.A. red carpet.
The rapper attended a film premiere for the film Immortals and was interviewed by ShowBiz411 and spoke his thoughts on the case saying,
“I think justice was served in that situation. I understand the process of when an artist becomes really, really successful, and Michael Jackson was probably the epitome of that lifestyle. I can see people following the regimen of doing what Mike says to do. But they should still follow medical standards and practices.”
