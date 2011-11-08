Drake Says You’ll Never See A Collab Album With Wayne Thanks To Watch The Throne

In a recent interview with XXL, Drake explained that he and Lil Wayne have decided to put their collaborative album joint on hold and maybe for good.
The reason, because he felt fans would compare the project to Watch The Throne rather than judge it as an individual collaborative album.
“Me and Wayne scrapped the idea of a collaboration album,” Drake told XXL exclusively. “We just agreed that it would be looked upon as… It would be sort of this competition [with Watch The Throne]. I feel like it would get caught in this whirlwind of hype. [Wayne] agreed. We just said, ‘If we do it, we’ll do it down the line. But right now is not the time.’”
However, Drizzy is still working on a mixtape with Rick Ross entitled, Y.O.L.O., which means You Only Live Once.
“I’ve been working on that for the last couple of weeks,” Drizzy detailed of his street project with Rozay. “We haven’t really connected because he’s been going through this thing with his health. I’ve been stashing my little beats and verses. I don’t have a drop date for it or a time for it. To be honest, it’s something I just really wanted to pop up out of nowhere. I’m not gonna release no single or anything. It’s something I want to do because I enjoy like working with Ross.”