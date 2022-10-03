3.8 M People Entered Nike SNKRS Raffle For Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low ‘Mocha’

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Every sneakerhead and sneaker collector knows that whenever a Travis Scott x Air Jordan collaboration drops, it’s a guaranteed L 99% percent of the time. According to some number crunching that’s been done on the topic, that percentage is just about right.

According to Nice Kicks, Kash Monitors have estimated that a mere 1.5% of people entering the SNKRS raffle for the highly-anticipated “Mocha” Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1’s won a pair as Nike CEO John Donahoe revealed that a record 3.8 million people entered the draw on that release date. Keep in mind only around 60,000 pairs of the sneakers were up for grabs on the SNKRS app and were never restocked a single time since that fateful day. Meanwhile, we’re getting restocks for the “Brotherhood” and “Stealth” Air Jordan 1’s on a weekly basis and ain’t seen one damn person walking around in a pair out in the wild. SMH.

Still, a few more colorways of the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low’s are set to release later this year and rumors have it they will be the last time the rapper and Jordan Brand collaborate on that particular silhouette.

With a “Black” and “Olive” colorway coming soon, it’s unclear if Nike has plans to restock the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low “Reverse Mocha,“ but the sneaker community online seems assured that the Swoosh and La Flame are sitting on more pairs.

We can only hope they’ll keep ’em coming, but hopefully Nike and Jordan Brand will make more than a handful of pairs for the millions of sneakerheads who are forced to hold countless L’s every time joints like these drop.

What do y’all think of these numbers being revealed? Should Nike make more pairs or find a better way to keep sneaker bots and backdooring from ruining the game? Let us know in the comments section below.