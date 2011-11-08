Amber Rose Talks Kanye, Wiz Khalifah On The Wendy Williams Show [Video]

Amber Rose was a guest this morning on The Wendy Williams show and spoke on a number of topics including her ex Kanye West and her new boyfriend Wiz Khalifah.

The model and new judge of BET’s Master Of The Mix, was candid with the talk show host and even gave her thoughts on reports that Kanye wants her back.

Williams: “Do you think he (Kanye) wants you back?” Rose: “I don’t care.”

She also confirmed that was Reggie Bush’s “rebound” after Kim K and hinted at Kanye hooking up with the socialite soon after.

