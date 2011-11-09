Drake Talks “Take Care”, Says He Wasn’t Happy With “Thank Me Later”

Drake Talks Take Care Album

Drake is speaking candidly in a new interview and sharing his thoughts on his new album.

As previously reported Drizzy’s album Take Care leaked and has been receiving rave reviews from fans.

Now with his Nov 15 release date still pending, Drake’s reflecting with the L.A. Times on the new project.

According to the rapper, he’s very confident in Take Care, unlike Thank Me Later which he “wasn’t necessarily happy with.”

“To be 100% honest…I wasn’t necessarily happy with ‘Thank Me Later.’ People loved it [but] I just knew what I was capable of with a little more time,” he said. “I’m very confident in ‘Take Care.’ I definitely made the exact album that I wanted. Will it appear that way to the world? I’m not sure, because its definitely different. It’s not 15 ‘I’m On Ones.’ It’s not ‘She Will.’ I’m very happy with this album. More so than I’ve ever been with a project.”

He adds,

“This album has consistency. You will not hear a piece of music that does not belong. The words were really important to me. When you get a young artist and they are on the rise, often the music becomes not what they have going on in their lives or surrounding things, but it starts to lose substance. You can always be like, ‘Man I’m the …’ but I think you have to thread some life in there so there’s something that will last.”

