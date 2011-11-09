Jay-Z, Kanye West Receive ‘Watch The Throne’ Platinum Plaque [Photo]

The Throne Receives Platinum Plaques

Kanye West and Jay-Z were presented platinum plaques for the success of their Watch The Throne album on Monday night.

Island Def Jam Group President & COO Steve Bartels and Universal Republic & Island Def Jam Chairman & CEO Barry Weiss presented Jay and ‘Ye with the plaque backstage during the duo’s sold-out Watch The Throne concert in at Madison Square Garden.

The album was certified platinum by the RIAA in November after selling over a million copies in the United States.

Congrats to Jay-Z and Kanye West on the success of Watch The Throne.